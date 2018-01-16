Getty Image

In what is quite possibly the weirdest development in the ongoing stories about foreign governments influencing members of the Trump White House, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that (in early 2017) U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Jared Kushner that Wendi Deng Murdoch, Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, might be using her friendship with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, to further the interests of the Chinese government.

The concerns arose, in part, due to Ms. Murdoch (who divorced from Rupert Murdoch in 2013) lobbying for a high-profile construction project in Washington, D.C. — that would be funded by the Chinese government — with serious surveillance concerns. It’s also worth noting that the Journal is a Murdoch-owned publication, but this wouldn’t be the first time that Wendi has been connected to a world leader, or someone adjacent to one. In 2016, she was rumored to be dating Russian President Vladimir Putin. As the Journal reports, Wendi is also alleged to have cheated on Rupert with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair:

After reports that she was romantically involved with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair while still married to Mr. Murdoch, British security officials discussed with U.S. counterparts whether the alleged relationship could be cause for concern, this person said. At the time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said there was reason to be watchful about Ms. Murdoch, but that they hadn’t looked into her in detail, the person said.

In response to the Journal‘s story, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff chimed in on Twitter to relay that Rupert Murdoch has been telling people that his ex-wife is a Chinese spy, which certainly adds some perspective to this story.

Since their divorce, Murdoch has been telling anybody who would listen that Wendi is a Chinese spy–and had been throughout the marriage. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 16, 2018

