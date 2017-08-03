West Virginia’s Democratic Governor Will Reportedly Announce His Switch To The Republican Party

08.03.17 22 mins ago

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to appear at a rally Thursday night with President Trump, who won the state by over 40 points, and he is expected to announce that he is switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Justice, a billionaire from his dealings in real estate (he evens owns a golf course/resort) and the coal industry, was a registered Republican until 2015 when he switched to Democrat shortly before running for governor. While running, he declined to endorse Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign and had a history of donating to candidates from both parties in the past.

According to the Times, the switch will affect West Virginia’s Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (also one of the state’s former governors), whose seat is up for re-election in 2018 and being eyed by Trump and the Republicans, who have asked Manchin to switch parties in the past in order to add to the Republican Senate majority.

Earlier this year, Justice brought a platter of cow excrement into the state capitol building in protest of the state’s Republican legislators’ budget proposal. “What we have is nothing more than bunch of political bull you-know-what,” Justice said at the time.

Should be a fun rally.

(Via New York Times)

