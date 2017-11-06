Getty Image

We’ve all heard of tax shelters. Swiss bank accounts, Cayman Island shell companies, and shady banks in Cyprus, which dominate spy movies and novels of geopolitical intrigue, not to mention the actual news cycle. Yet until very recently, it wasn’t clear who was sheltering what in these financial instruments that rose over the decades. Now details are coming out, and what’s being revealed is leaving a lot of very powerful people exposed.

What are the Paradise Papers, and why should you care about them?