Getty Image

As of this writing, Northern California is facing wildfires that consume a football field’s worth of land every three seconds. At least 17 are dead and there are more and more missing persons reports. But how, even in a region where wildfires are common, did it get this bad, this quickly? A number of factors created the worst conceivable conditions for these fires.

Currently, it appears that little relief is in sight. Wednesday is forecast to be another windy day in the area, and the region may not see relief until the weekend. But even when it does, that leaves the longer-term problems. These fires will eventually go out, but the circumstances that ignited them will remain.

(via CNN, LA Times, Wired & East Bay Times)