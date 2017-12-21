What Is Uranium One, And Why Is Trump So Hot To Investigate It?

Getty Image

Uranium is, in theory at least, a strategic resource. It can be used to make nuclear weapons, of course, but can also be used to create fuel for nuclear power plants. So when somebody claims Hillary Clinton sold 20% of the U.S.’ strategic uranium reserves to Russia, that grabs some eyeballs. One problem: She didn’t. In fact, nobody sold any of these strategic uranium reserves to the Russians, because there was no uranium to sell. Uranium One (as Fox News’ Shepard Smith recently pointed out while dismantling his network’s coverage of the matter) is not a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S.

Instead, the Uranium One “scandal” is the geopolitical equivalent of selling your crap on Craigslist and your roommate insisting that no, she was the one who owned that busted coffee grinder. But there is a reason to look at it: Trump, and the GOP’s, obsession with the case may lead them towards a path that burns them, although Hillary is certainly the target.