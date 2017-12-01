What Michael Flynn’s Justice Department Cooperation Means For Trump And His Allies

Getty Image

While former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had some very serious charges leveled against him, until today it wasn’t clear just what the legal action taken against him would be. Would Flynn simply accept the charges and go quietly? Or would he work with special counsel Robert Mueller? Today we got our answer: Flynn will testify. According to ABC News, he’ll testify that Trump himself directed him to communicate with Russians, but there’s much more that signals bad news for everyone in the Trump administration, from the Oval Office to the satellite lobbyists and hangers-on.