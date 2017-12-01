What Michael Flynn’s Justice Department Cooperation Means For Trump And His Allies

While former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had some very serious charges leveled against him, until today it wasn’t clear just what the legal action taken against him would be. Would Flynn simply accept the charges and go quietly? Or would he work with special counsel Robert Mueller? Today we got our answer: Flynn will testify. According to ABC News, he’ll testify that Trump himself directed him to communicate with Russians, but there’s much more that signals bad news for everyone in the Trump administration, from the Oval Office to the satellite lobbyists and hangers-on.
- Why is Flynn so important?: To review, before his summary firing from the role of National Security Advisor because of the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russian government, Flynn worked on the Trump campaign and was one of his closest advisors. Flynn also raises a lot of problems because he’d been fired by the Obama administration over these exact same issues. And not just Trump, but the entire transition team, was warned repeatedly from multiple politicians and key legal officers in Washington (literally the day after the election) that Flynn was bad news and needed to be shut out. Indeed, Flynn’s potential problems were brought up right from his arrival at Trump campaign headquarters in March 2016. Instead, Flynn was a key member of the Trump transition team, which puts every appointment he had input into under suspicion.
- It’s not just that Flynn lied to the FBI that’s the problem. It’s what he lied about: Flynn, in his plea deal, admits that he had contact with Russian officials about sanctions imposed by the United States in late 2016. The plea deal mentions that Flynn contacted a “senior transition team official” about that call, and that official was at Mar-A-Lago with other members of the transition team. Just who that senior official could be is not discussed, but it includes pretty much every notable member of the Trump administration and several prominent Congressmen and GOP donors. Any one of them could be aware of Flynn’s crime, and, worse for the transition team, Mueller will need to establish if they discussed that call among themselves. This will be awkward not least because both Trey Gowdy and Devin Nunes, who are key Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee and tasked with investigating collusion between Trump and Russia, were on the transition team.
But he was just a coffee boy!