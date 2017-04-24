Getty Image

North Korea’s accelerating nuclear fetish performed a spectacular failure of a belly flop about a week ago. Yet the country has continued to lodge threats against the U.S. and its allies. This includes talk of a preemptive strike, and Kim Jong-Un’s regime even detained an American professor over the weekend while talking trash about U.S. forces in South Korea and Japan.

The country has also vowed to continue missile testing on a weekly basis, and there’s no reason to believe that this quest will end, especially since Kim Jong-Un recently used the coast of Japan as target practice for hitting U.S. military bases in the country. About a month ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that he had nothing to say about North Korea, but he will lead a White House briefing (along with General Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis) on Wednesday. The entire Senate has been summoned for the “rare” event:

While top administration officials routinely travel to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress on foreign policy and national security matters, it is unusual for the entire 100-member Senate to go to such an event at the White House, and for those four top officials to be involved.

This news has arrived after a phone call between Trump and his new supposed best friend, Angela Merkel. The two leaders discussed the “urgent security challenge” presented by Kim Jong-Un’s regime, and then Trump spoke with reporters:

“The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not. North Korea is a big world problem and it’s a problem that we have to finally solve.”

So, Trump’s turning his gaze toward North Korea (he’s already asked the U.N. to level more sanctions on the country) after his missile strike in Syria and MOAB-dropping in Afghanistan. Will we actually hear what happens during this Senate briefing, or are leakers gonna leak?

(Via Reuters & Straits Times)