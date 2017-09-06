A White House DACA Memo Reportedly Urges Dreamers To ‘Prepare’ For Their ‘Departure From The United States’

#Politics #Donald Trump
09.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On the heels of a late-night tweet by President Donald Trump suggesting he didn’t entirely grasp the immediate and possible consequences of rescinding DACA, CNN uncovered a much “starker” memo that White House officials ultimately didn’t reference. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other aides were probably right to avoid the memo’s harsh language, too, as it advised Dreamers “to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States.” In other words, the quoted White House talking points memo for DACA advised those affected to leave via their own means.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States,” read the memo obtained by CNN from several White House sources. “[This includes] proactively seeking travel documentation,” it continued, “or [applying] for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible.” Both the Department of Homeland Security and the White House confirmed the memo’s validity, though the latter “referred all questions” to the former when CNN pressed for comment.

“[W]e expect Congress to pass legislation so this will hopefully be a moot point,” Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan explained. “However, of course we would encourage persons who are in the country illegally to depart voluntarily, or seek another form of immigration benefit for which they might qualify. No one has an entitlement to live in the United States illegally. Individuals have an independent obligation to comply with the laws that Congress passes, in all contexts.”

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONPoliticsDACA

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 21 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP