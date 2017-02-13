Getty Image

General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s national security advisor, didn’t have a great weekend in Washington. Following reports of a federal investigation into the retired United States Army officer’s alleged ties to the Kremlin, new evidence suggests Flynn may have discussed outgoing President Barack Obama’s last-minute sanctions against Russia with the country’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. What’s more, Flynn and Kislyak’s calls to one another supposedly took place before the former assumed his current office — despite the Trump advisor’s initial insistence they never took place.

As a result, Flynn may be in danger of losing his new job. An unnamed Trump administration official told the Wall Street Journal as much, claiming the general had apologized to the president, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and pretty much every other major figure in the White House. Even so, officials are apparently mulling over whether or not to keep Flynn on or fire him, especially due to all the negative publicity generated by the matter.

The same official said Trump described the situation as “unwelcome,” but hopes to “keep moving forward” with Flynn. Bannon reportedly had dinner with the national security advisor and decided to lend his weight to keeping him on. Though as WSJ‘s source noted, Bannon is “ready” to fire Flynn if necessary. Yet subsequent reports with additional, similarly anonymous sources from within the White House contest that Flynn’s stature isn’t as strong as Trump and Bannon’s comments suggest.