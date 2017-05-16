Getty Image

The Trump-Russia saga grows more tentacles with each passing day, and the latest installment(s) involve Trump reportedly spilling “highly classified” information about an ISIS plot to both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office. This news managed to shock many people who thought they’d seen it all from Trump. Yet he keeps topping himself, and a new Daily Beast report says that aghast White House staffers struggled to cope with the chaos of the latest Trump mess.

The Beast spoke to a senior Trump aide who admitted that staff members were “hiding in offices” after the Washington Post dropped their report. More than one reporter was on hand to witness the reaction of General McMaster (who has denied any wrongdoing by Trump), and at least some people (who spoke with the Beast on the condition of anonymity) within the White House appeared to be mortified by the news:

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was walking by at the time when he saw the crowd of journalists gathered outside Spicer’s office. “This is the last place in the world I want to be,” McMaster said, before ducking away for an hour til he headed to brief the press. “Do not ask me about how this looks, we all know how this looks,” the senior aide told The Daily Beast on Monday evening … The aide described a scene at the White House as tense and “a morgue,” where senior officials such as Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Stephen Bannon convened to sketch an immediate path forward in handling the aftermath.

If recent U.S. history tells us anything, the next few days should be a complete PR disaster because — even though a president can generally declassify information when he sees fit — this is a terrible look for the White House. And the initial intelligence sharing partner never authorized the information to be shared with Russia, so this could damage relations on an irreparable level. All because Trump was, you know, bragging about the “great intel” he receives while talking with the Russians.

(Via Daily Beast)