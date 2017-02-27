On Monday, the Department of Justice announced that it will no longer contest a controversial voter ID law in Texas, as reported by the Texas Tribune. Those who oppose the law believe that it discriminates against minority voters with strict identification provisions. The decision from the DOJ arrives under the direction of the also controversial Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
During his tenure, President Obama had worked with the Justice Department to investigate whether the law was discriminatory against minority voters. The law was relaxed during the 2016 election, but now, the law will be back in full force. The announcement comes at a surprising time, for a federal judge was going to hear arguments against the law on Tuesday. Those proceedings are no longer scheduled, for Sessions’ attorneys have communicated that the claim has been dropped. Campaign Legal Center’s Deputy Director of Voting Rights Danielle Lang told Talking Points memo that her group had worked tirelessly looking into the law, all for nothing:
“This signals to voters that they will not be protected under this administration. We have already had a nine-day trial and presented thousands of pages of documents demonstrating that the picking and choosing of what IDs count was entirely discriminatory and would fall more harshly on minority voters. So for the [Justice Department] to come in and drop those claims just because of a change of administration is outrageous.”
The Hill notes that Sessions is a proponent of voter ID laws, and this may be a sign of things to come for Donald Trump’s administration.
(Via Texas Tribune, The Hill & Talking Points Memo)
Eventually It’s going to be impossible for anyone but a republican to be elected.
That’s the goal it would seem.
I hate how the VA and military discriminate against me every time I need to renew my civilian contractor base/campus passes by picking and choosing what forms of identification are acceptable…
If ID to prevent voter fraud is so important, why don’t Republicans also want to make it easier for people to get a valid ID? Why are there several republicans who admit that these laws are only in place to make sure fewer democrats vote?
Comparing the right to vote to a CAC card is insulting even for you.
False equivalency. Try again UFR.
What is so difficult about getting an I.D.? I seriously want to know, because it was very easy for me to get my drivers license (and renew it when necessary), simple for me to get my FOID and concealed carry ID’s. Passport was a little more complicated but I wanted it so the effort was a small price to pay. Military ID is the biggest pain in the ass.
So seriously, what’s so difficult about getting a state-issued ID card? We have then for our boys already.
Also, yea, getting my CAC cards isn’t really equivalent; it’s a hell of a lot more difficult and a requirement for my employment. Of course, so was having an ID…
well, when you start closing down DMVs close to where people live for seemingly no reason, it does make people question your motives.
I live in Eastern NC the county I live in has one office where you can get a state ID, it is open from 9-12 the third Wednesday of every month. 3 hours a month, can you imagine what the lines are like? Also much of the county is poor and rural and there is no county wide public transportation. This is not uncommon in rural areas. So yes it is difficult to obtain an ID for some, mostly poor and mostly minority people.
@AddMayne, Joke Conspiracy Victim @PJR06, see that’s actually a problem if the travel distance to a DMV is increasing beyond a reasonable drive or it’s open sparsely. I did not know that was even happening. In Illinois, every county has a DMV open Tuesday-Saturday, so it would not even occur to me that a DMV would only be open 3 hours a month.
Any links or info on this stuff. I’d love to read it and find out more.
John Oliver did a whole segment on it.
Guess you don’t need that bullshit voter fraud investigation anymore now that your racist Keebler elf bitch is AG?
Get ready for 4 years of an intense and relentless voter suppression campaign.
Gotta lock up that 2020 re-election bid early. Like have a campaign rally less than 4 weeks into your first term.
Agent Orange is going to single-handedly nuke our representative democracy.
not even a little surpised
