The White House Altered A Scaramucci Press Briefing Transcript To Exaggerate Trump’s Golf Skills

#Golf #Donald Trump
07.27.17 36 mins ago 2 Comments

Anthony Scaramucci has had a busy first week as the White House’s new director of communications. He’s been deleting old tweets that don’t necessarily fit with the administration’s current policies and feuding with his ostensible boss chief of staff Reince Priebus about leaks. When he wasn’t destroying transparency for the sake of transparency or asking the FBI to investigate colleagues in the White House, Scaramucci was bragging about how great President Trump is.

In fact, The Mooch kicked off his new gig by talking up the President at his introductory press conference. In one of the weirder moments of the briefing, Scaramucci spoke about the “competitive” nature of the president:

“He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met, okay? I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a top coat on, he’s standing in the key, and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them. He sinks three-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”

Trump’s love of golf is no secret, but unlike another world leader who loved the game, we don’t really know how well he plays. And while we’re not likely to see him throwing footballs through tires like he’s the star of a Dad Jeans commercial, hitting a three-foot putt is at least a little believable. However, the White House has gone and edited the transcript of the event to read that Trump “sinks 30-foot putts” which is far, far different than a three-foot putt — though it’s not the worst thing the President has done on a golf course.

Meanwhile, there’s a host of scientific research that says telling small lies paves the way for telling bigger lies.

(Via Deadspin)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpGOLFWHITE HOUSE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP