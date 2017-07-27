there’s been a lot of lies from the White House but “trump is a phenomenal athlete” might take the cake pic.twitter.com/ru5YIfZvCi — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) July 21, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci has had a busy first week as the White House’s new director of communications. He’s been deleting old tweets that don’t necessarily fit with the administration’s current policies and feuding with his ostensible boss chief of staff Reince Priebus about leaks. When he wasn’t destroying transparency for the sake of transparency or asking the FBI to investigate colleagues in the White House, Scaramucci was bragging about how great President Trump is.

In fact, The Mooch kicked off his new gig by talking up the President at his introductory press conference. In one of the weirder moments of the briefing, Scaramucci spoke about the “competitive” nature of the president:

“He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met, okay? I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a top coat on, he’s standing in the key, and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them. He sinks three-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”

Trump’s love of golf is no secret, but unlike another world leader who loved the game, we don’t really know how well he plays. And while we’re not likely to see him throwing footballs through tires like he’s the star of a Dad Jeans commercial, hitting a three-foot putt is at least a little believable. However, the White House has gone and edited the transcript of the event to read that Trump “sinks 30-foot putts” which is far, far different than a three-foot putt — though it’s not the worst thing the President has done on a golf course.

President Trump driving his golf cart all over the green is the most Trump thing ever (via MikeNFrank/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/UWuIcCIOnT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2017

Meanwhile, there’s a host of scientific research that says telling small lies paves the way for telling bigger lies.

(Via Deadspin)