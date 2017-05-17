Getty Image

The New York Times report on the Comey memo was the latest piece to drop this week and bring scrutiny on President Trump and his administration. According to the report, the memo shows that Trump attempted to get the former FBI Director to drop the investigation into Russia and Michael Flynn. The National Security Advisor would eventually be fired by the president after mounting pressure but was referred to as “a good guy” according to the memo.

The Times report increased the criticism against the Trump administration and forced Congress to show signs of life in response. House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz has already set a deadline for all FBI documents related to Comey and Trump to be turned over and House Speaker Paul Ryan has informed Chaffetz of his agreement on the request. Senator John McCain also shared his displeasure with the details of the report, moving away from his more inactive tone in recent months to compare the recent developments to Watergate.

@SenJohnMcCain at IRI dinner now- "We've seen this movie before. It's reaching Watergate size and scale….This is not good for the country" — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 17, 2017

Senator Chuck Schumer shared a similar historical sentiment in his statement on the floor of the Senate, blasting the president for sharing alleged classified material with Russian officials and the details of the memo. As Schumer states, “America is being tested” by the actions of the administration and “History is watching” what the members of Congress will do next. Many of Schumer’s fellow Democrats are also ramping up their calls for impeachment, including Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Elijah Cummings who called the Comey memo a “smoking gun” according to Vice.