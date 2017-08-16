Earlier this week, Vice released a mini-documentary of the Charlottesville violence where a reporter embedded with white supremacist and Nazi marchers, including Chris Cantwell. In the doc, Cantwell says the sort of things you’d expect a white supremacist and Nazi to say (he thinks Trayvon Martin was a thug, someone more racist than Trump should be elected, guns are amazing, etc.), and he also gets maced. It’s gripping footage.

Cantwell released some footage of his own after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. In the self-shot video, he tells the police, “I’m terrified, I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am.”

In his video, Cantwell chokes back tears and explains that he’s trying to contact the police because he didn’t think it was safe for him to “go anywhere.” Here’s more:

“And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, white nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful,” he said. “We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding. After a few pauses to pull himself together, a choked up Cantwell claimed “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this.”

In the Vice mini-doc, Cantwell boldly stated, “We’re not nonviolent, we’ll f*cking kill these people if we have to.”

You can read more about Cantwell at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

