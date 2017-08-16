Earlier this week, Vice released a mini-documentary of the Charlottesville violence where a reporter embedded with white supremacist and Nazi marchers, including Chris Cantwell. In the doc, Cantwell says the sort of things you’d expect a white supremacist and Nazi to say (he thinks Trayvon Martin was a thug, someone more racist than Trump should be elected, guns are amazing, etc.), and he also gets maced. It’s gripping footage.
Cantwell released some footage of his own after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest. In the self-shot video, he tells the police, “I’m terrified, I’m afraid you’re going to kill me, I really am.”
In his video, Cantwell chokes back tears and explains that he’s trying to contact the police because he didn’t think it was safe for him to “go anywhere.” Here’s more:
“And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, white nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful,” he said. “We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.
After a few pauses to pull himself together, a choked up Cantwell claimed “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this.”
In the Vice mini-doc, Cantwell boldly stated, “We’re not nonviolent, we’ll f*cking kill these people if we have to.”
You can read more about Cantwell at the Southern Poverty Law Center.
(Via Mediaite)
Awwwwww…poor, poor piddy poo! It’s ok, little Hitler.
What a time to be alive.
“Strong men also cry”. … “Strong men also cry”…. /Lebowski’d.
You made your bed son, sweet dreams.
I’m going to go ahead and infer that bed he made is now soaked with his own urine…
When you live by the hate, you something something the hate.
Come on, son. Youre supposed to be part of the master race, try acting like it.
Every act of violence they justify as self defense. It is never their fault. everyone always out to get them. no responsibility for anything. They claim the kid ran people over because he was scared for his life. He could have just reversed like he eventually did to flee the scene.
I hope he truly is scared. Honestly I dont buy it. I think this is to rally his people for support and a silent call to arms. He is dog whistling for a civil war and he needs to be stopped. He should fear for his life.
Now I understand what they mean when they say they love drinking delicious librul tears!
You either die a villain or you live long enough to see yourself become a scared remorseful cry baby on the internet
Hey, hey, hey – that’s unfair. I don’t think he’s remorseful.
Lol
Step 1: Stop being a racist
Remind me again…aren’t the liberals supposed to be the snowflakes?
Maybe if you don’t want people to hate you and make you fear for your safety, maybe dont march in a fucking parade saying you hate them and make them fear for their safety.
Snowflake.
Now those are some sweet sweet fascist tears right there.
I bet his phone is blowing up from trolls
Are you kidding me?!?!?
I know cops that were there & got their side of the story.
Whatever! You are a twisted little imp of a human being (notice I didn’t call you a man).
Ive lived 47 yrs w/o a gun or ever needing one. And mind you, I live in a predominantly black neighborhood. They are welcome into my home ANYTIME! Its the white people here that cause all the problems. You and your so called “people” need to be stopped.
Why don’t you tell everyone how all the violence started at your “peaceful” protest?!?!?
And Btw BITCH!,
The fear your feeling is what you have made millions feel EVERYDAY.
Not so nice on the other foot, is it!
Screw you coward!