The Creator Of The ‘Sh*tty Media Men’ List Explains Why She Did It

Earlier this week, a rumor circulated that Harper’s will soon publish an article revealing of the creator of the “Sh*tty Media Men” list, an anonymous, crowdsourced Google spreadsheet listing men working in media that women should be cautious around. At the top of the spreadsheet was a warning: “This document is only a collection of misconduct allegations and rumors. Take everything with a grain of salt.”

Created last October, the private spreadsheet — taken offline after about 12 hours — nonetheless went unintentionally viral, written about by Buzzfeed and reposted at Reddit and elsewhere. Suddenly, something that was intended to anonymously warn a few colleagues about dangerous coworkers (usually bosses), without involving the police or attracting threats, was drawing attention industry-wide. Doxxing the whistleblower would put her in danger, and people tried to prevent it from happening. The creator of the spreadsheet, however, has decided to out herself before any magazine could profit from her identity against her will.

Moira Donegan writes on The Cut, explaining why she created the list. She cites how the “whisper network” of warnings among women colleagues tends to exclude women of color, while the usual recommendations for dealing with assaults (contacting the police or HR) puts women in the position of being “needlessly discredited or judged” and put in “fear of retaliation.”