Why Cyntoia Brown Has Returned To The News, And Why Her Case Matters

PBS

The facts as we know them are as follows: Cyntoia Brown, a 16-year-old girl who’d spent her life being abused and sold for sex, most recently by a drug dealer nicknamed “Cutthroat,” murdered a man she’d been sold to, a prosperous realtor named Johnny Allen. Allen was found naked, shot in the back of the head, and according to police, his home was robbed after the murder. For Allen’s murder, Brown was sentenced to decades behind bars, unable to even face the parole board until she’s nearly 70. The case made barely a ripple outside local news in 2004, but it’s back in the spotlight as Brown’s case becomes a focal point of justice, race, gender, and where society defines the line between acting to survive and pre-meditated murder.

The case itself is one of the darker indictments of how the system fails. Brown, well before she killed Allen, struggled with the state’s various systems that seemed completely unable to help her with, or even notice, her struggles, as detailed in this 2011 profile of her case by Nashville Scene. Brown, for her part, says the shooting happened because she was worried Allen was planning to murder her. Furthermore, it can be argued the case was mishandled, as Brown wasn’t competent to be interrogated, let alone confess: