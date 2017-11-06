What We Know About The Sutherland Springs Church Shooting Suspect

Getty Image

In 2015, mass murderer Dylann Roof killed 9 people at a historically black church in Charleston. On Sunday, that record evaporated when a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The suspect killed 26 people and wounded 20 more. One family lost 9 members in the attack, and ages of the victims ranged from childhood (including a pastor’s daughter) to 72. It’s the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history as well as the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

Investigators are now working to determine the motive of the suspect, who has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley. He allegedly entered the church dressed in black tactical-style gear before unloading what authorities say was an AR-15 style rifle. Here’s what we know about him:

Kelley’s Home And Profession: The 26-year-old Kelley lived outside of New Braunfels, a city halfway between San Antonio and Austin, on property owned by his family. According to neighbors who spoke with the Washington Post, Kelley resided in a barn (behind the spacious main home) with his current wife and their toddler. Records indicate that Kelley worked as a security guard this summer for an area waterpark. On Sunday, authorities raided Kelley’s home, but they didn’t reveal any evidence from that search that would have pointed toward a motive. Further, investigators haven’t indicated that any notes of intent were found at the scene or in Kelley’s vehicle, nor have they uncovered any links between him and terror organizations.