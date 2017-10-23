Shutterstock / U.S. Army

Early October saw the tragic deaths of four U.S. soldiers, who were killed during an ambush — officially attributed to an ISIS affiliate but (oddly) not claimed by the terror organization — in Niger. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the attack still present more questions than answers, and Senator John McCain (R-AZ and a longtime Trump adversary who leads the Senate Armed Services Committee) has demanded more information into the puzzle, including how and why such a low-risk operation went so wrong.

What is clear, for now, is that although the ambush also killed Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, most of the focus on the Niger attack has surrounded Sgt. La David Johnson. Unfortunately, much of what’s been said about Johnson actually revolves around President Trump’s crass phone call with widow Myeshia Johnson. So, what do we know about Sgt. Johnson’s fate, and how has the search for more information been eclipsed by Trump’s continuing antics?

A Decorated Soldier: Johnson joined the U.S. Army in 2014. Before becoming a sergeant, he enlisted as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. This job built upon his local (Miami Gardens, Florida) reputation as an adventurous BMX daredevil — known as “Wheelie King 305” — who nixed his own front axle because he desired a “challenge.” Likewise, Johnson excelled at military service. Although he was not, as many outlets have reported, a Green Beret, he was part of the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Here’s a list of the awards (courtesy of The Guardian) received by Johnson over three years:

Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Sharpshooter with Rifle.

A Devoted Father And Husband: Local 10 News in Miami spoke with many people who knew Johnson as a “reliable” husband to Myeshia (who even displayed his devotion to his wife with a chest tattoo) and a father of two young children, a daughter (age 6) and a son (age 2). Myeshia is currently six months pregnant with their third child. She told CBS Miami, “For him not to be with us anymore is just heartbreaking and devastating because I don’t know what I’m gonna do without him. He was everything to us.”