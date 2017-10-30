Getty/UPROXX

The news is abuzz today with the indictment of the highly visible former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort by Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But mentioned next to Manafort is a far less well-known name, Rick Gates. Who is Gates? And why is he facing a vast array of charges? It turns out that Gates might be, quite literally, Manafort’s “man on the inside,” and that may carry enormous political implications.