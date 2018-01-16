In the aftermath of Aziz Ansari being accused of sexual misconduct by a Brooklyn-based photographer, a heated debate has broken out on whether or not it was indeed assault or simply a “bad date” — as the incident seems to reside in a murky area no one can quite agree on. On Monday night HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield, known for her emotional reading of the Stanford rape survivor’s letter in 2016 came down squarely on the latter stance, delivering a scathing open letter to the woman identified only as “Grace,” in addition to a few other prominent female columnists who have expressed concern over the validity of the allegations.
On Tuesday morning, the controversy made its way to The View, as the panel attempted to make heads or tails of things. “So, then becomes question then becomes, for me at least, what is a non-verbal cue?” Whoopi Goldberg asked the two younger women at the table, referring to the young woman’s rationale that Ansari should have picked up on the fact that she was not comfortable. While co-hosts Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin treaded lightly on the subject. however, Goldberg didn’t seem to be buying it.
It seems to be a bit of an issue,” Goldberg pointed out. “Because now this means, so, if you’re on a date and he’s not as a good as you thought, and you’re uncomfortable, and you’re going [mimics a non-verbal cue] does that mean stop, get out, go away?”
“Whatever happened to, ‘Stop or I’m going to knock you in your nuts?'” Goldberg continued, to resounding applause from the audience.
Examining the subject further, as a former attorney, Hostin said that there seems to be a missing piece in what each party took out of the date. “But the question is,” she posited, “Is this really sexual assault? I can tell you this isn’t a case I’d bring to trial.” Clearly, there are no easy answers to be found, and the subject doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon.
While I agree with her point, Whoopee Goldberg did defend Roman Polanski drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl as “not rape-rape,” so she’s not exactly a strong voice here.
Right or wrong, I Wonder what her “non-verbal cues were”? Seems like the right thing to do was get up and leave, I like Aziz, but hes like 110lbs, she could have gotten out of the situation
It doesn’t sound like her non-verbal cues included pushing him away, restraining him from further advances, or getting up and leaving, and so while he may be guilty of missing some subtler form of body language, it’s hardly fair to accuse dude of some kind of “sexual misconduct” in a public forum.
You had a bad date. You fucked a dude you wish you hadn’t. He could’ve been more sensitive to the fact that you didn’t seem like you were really enjoying yourself, but he wanted to fuck, and you weren’t saying no. Just move on with your life, rather than trying to ruin his career.
Her own self described behavior and actions on the night in question are that she made out with him and then they both got naked. As people have said, she didn’t get dressed and leave. She stayed there naked and let things continue. Non verbal cues? While she is sitting there in all her glory?