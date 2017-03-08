Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman 🗽 📷: @randybals #StatueOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

The Statue of Liberty went dark on Tuesday night, sending folks online into mystery mode to try and determine if it was an accident or if the shutdown was planned. The timing of Lady Liberty going dark comes close to International Women’s Day and the #DayWithoutAWoman protest/strike that will see women across the globe take part in a “one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.” This includes taking the day off, wearing red to show support, and not shopping unless it is “small, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

Statue of Liberty is dark. No one's quite sure why yet pic.twitter.com/HyIMGzTKGh — Brendan McHugh (@McHugh) March 8, 2017

Why has the Statue of Liberty gone dark tonight? pic.twitter.com/hfnbZkNOox — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2017

So with that proximity, some though it might’ve been a planned protest or some sort of intentional outage to show solidarity with International Women’s Day or at least in protest of Trump’s re-introduced travel ban:

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark? Seriously? If this was in a movie you'd think it was too on the nose. — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) March 8, 2017

CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight. Power failure or social commentary? 🤔 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017

The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty…that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 8, 2017