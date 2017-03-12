Guess What Patrick Stewart Is Doing To Resist trump

Pamela Anderson Vigorously Defends ‘Sexy’ WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange In A Bizarre Open Letter-Poem

News Editor
03.12.17

Getty Image

For the past six years, Julian Assange has remained firmly nestled within the walls of the Ecuadorian embassy in London while receiving an impressive list of visitors. Filmmaker Michael Moore showed up last year and played with Assange’s kitty, and Brexit Mastermind Nigel Farage popped over last week. Yet the visitor who attracted the most attention — last October — happens to be former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. She delivered vegan food to Assange and then expressed concerns about his health to the media while dressed in somewhat suggestive attire. This surprised many, although the two have apparently met multiple times since 2014.

Anderson admires the WikiLeaks founder’s intelligence, and she states as much in a bizarre new letter-poem that she’s posted to her foundation website, but she’s also physically attracted to the dude and doesn’t hide it. Entitled “My Julian,” her ode labels Assange as “sexy” and possessing “tremendous strength and stamina,” and she paints him as a superhero with only good intentions for exposing government corruption:

Around The Web

TAGSJULIAN ASSANGEPAMELA ANDERSONWIKILEAKS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP