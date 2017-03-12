Getty Image

For the past six years, Julian Assange has remained firmly nestled within the walls of the Ecuadorian embassy in London while receiving an impressive list of visitors. Filmmaker Michael Moore showed up last year and played with Assange’s kitty, and Brexit Mastermind Nigel Farage popped over last week. Yet the visitor who attracted the most attention — last October — happens to be former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. She delivered vegan food to Assange and then expressed concerns about his health to the media while dressed in somewhat suggestive attire. This surprised many, although the two have apparently met multiple times since 2014.

Anderson admires the WikiLeaks founder’s intelligence, and she states as much in a bizarre new letter-poem that she’s posted to her foundation website, but she’s also physically attracted to the dude and doesn’t hide it. Entitled “My Julian,” her ode labels Assange as “sexy” and possessing “tremendous strength and stamina,” and she paints him as a superhero with only good intentions for exposing government corruption: