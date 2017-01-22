Getty Image

Donald Trump plans big tax cuts, but all along, he’s been very cagey about his own monetary contributions to the federal government. Throughout his campaign, he resisted following the long-standing tradition for presidential candidates to release their tax returns (while claiming he’d like to do so) with the excuse of chronically being audited. Yet on Sunday, Kellyanne Conway confirmed to George Stephanopoulos what some suspected all along — Trump will never release his taxes to the public.

In response, Julian Assange’s brainchild tweeted out a request for people to dig up Trump’s taxes and pop them over to WikiLeaks, which promises to drop them like it’s hot.

Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

WikiLeaks even twisted the knife by classifying Trump’s “breach of promise” as “even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts.”

Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

That last part is significant, since WikiLeaks did not hesitate to release excerpts from Clinton’s Goldman Sach speeches. Not only that, but WikiLeaks pushed a conspiracy theory surrounding an DNC staffer’s death and threatened an October surprise (and upset Alex Jones in the process) against Clinton. Plus — and this is telling — U.S. intelligence unearthed “conclusive evidence” that WikiLeaks received the Podesta emails through a third party that was working for Russia.

Now WikiLeaks appears to be turning against Donald Trump.

However, little effect can be anticipated if someone submits Trump’s tax docs to WikiLeaks. After all, Trump won the election despite pretty much admitting to not paying taxes during a debate (and he called himself “smart” for the omission). In the lead up to the election, the New York Times released documents that suggested Trump successfully avoided taxes for decades through a loophole, but the dude is still president.