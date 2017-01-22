Bernie Sanders Has Been Shredding Trump's Nominees

WikiLeaks Asks Followers To Dig Up Trump’s Taxes After Kellyanne Conway Confirms He’ll Never Release Them

01.22.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump plans big tax cuts, but all along, he’s been very cagey about his own monetary contributions to the federal government. Throughout his campaign, he resisted following the long-standing tradition for presidential candidates to release their tax returns (while claiming he’d like to do so) with the excuse of chronically being audited. Yet on Sunday, Kellyanne Conway confirmed to George Stephanopoulos what some suspected all along — Trump will never release his taxes to the public.

In response, Julian Assange’s brainchild tweeted out a request for people to dig up Trump’s taxes and pop them over to WikiLeaks, which promises to drop them like it’s hot.

WikiLeaks even twisted the knife by classifying Trump’s “breach of promise” as “even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts.”

That last part is significant, since WikiLeaks did not hesitate to release excerpts from Clinton’s Goldman Sach speeches. Not only that, but WikiLeaks pushed a conspiracy theory surrounding an DNC staffer’s death and threatened an October surprise (and upset Alex Jones in the process) against Clinton. Plus — and this is telling — U.S. intelligence unearthed “conclusive evidence” that WikiLeaks received the Podesta emails through a third party that was working for Russia.

Now WikiLeaks appears to be turning against Donald Trump.

However, little effect can be anticipated if someone submits Trump’s tax docs to WikiLeaks. After all, Trump won the election despite pretty much admitting to not paying taxes during a debate (and he called himself “smart” for the omission). In the lead up to the election, the New York Times released documents that suggested Trump successfully avoided taxes for decades through a loophole, but the dude is still president.

TAGSdonald trumpKellyanne ConwayTAXESWIKILEAKS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP