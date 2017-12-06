Getty Image

This week, multiple massive Southern California wildfires, which are said to be spreading even faster than October’s blazes to the north, are raging while fueled by the Santa Ana winds. Already, the Thomas Fire (seen above, which tore through an area twice the size of Manhattan in less than 24 hours) has brought devastation to Ventura and Santa Barbara counties while destroying at least 180 structures. That fire is still said to be 0% contained, which is about as bleak as a new inferno that’s causing major problems near Los Angeles’ Getty Center and threatening to spread to UCLA.

The Skirball fire, which has shut down the heavily trafficked 405 freeway in both directions near the Getty Center in Brentwood, has prompted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to declare a state of emergency and order evacuations for approximately 150,000 residents. And it’s no wonder that’s the case with insane video footage showing an apocalyptic scene during morning commutes. This surreal clip shows an area near Mulholland Drive on fire next to the 405.