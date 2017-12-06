Los Angeles Has Declared A State Of Emergency As A Wildfire Threatens Bel Air, UCLA, And The Getty Center

12.06.17 56 mins ago

This week, multiple massive Southern California wildfires, which are said to be spreading even faster than October’s blazes to the north, are raging while fueled by the Santa Ana winds. Already, the Thomas Fire (seen above, which tore through an area twice the size of Manhattan in less than 24 hours) has brought devastation to Ventura and Santa Barbara counties while destroying at least 150 structures. That fire is still said to be 0% contained, which is about as bleak as a new inferno that’s causing major problems near Los Angeles’ Getty Center and threatening to spread to UCLA.

The blaze, which has shut down the heavily trafficked 405 freeway in both directions near the Getty Center, has prompted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to declare a state of emergency and urgently order evacuations for approximately 150,000 residents. And it’s no wonder that’s the case with insane video footage showing an apocalyptic scene during morning commutes. This surreal clip shows an area near Mulholland Drive on fire next to the 405.

