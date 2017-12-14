Will Smith Believes We’re ‘Shifting Into The Next Stage Of Humanity’

Getty Image

The Smith family has a long history of making fascinating if not outright mind-bending claims about the state of conscious existence for enlightened humans, but Will Smith has always seemed to be the most measured of the bunch. He’ll speak his mind when he wants to and did quite a bit during the 2016 election season. Now politics are in his orbit again.

As Smith did press for his upcoming dystopian Netflix movie Bright, Doug Jones’ upset win in Alabama’s Senatorial race came up. Without bringing up the names Donald Trump or Doug Jones, Smith explained that politics are cyclical, but it’s where we emerge from the other side of these divisive times that’s going to be interesting.

“We had to expect that [the pendulum] was going to go the other way. As a cleanse — this is the darkness before the dawn. This is the purge, right? This is the cleanse, this is what happens. This is the natural reaction to the amount of light that came into the world when Barack Obama was the president. I feel very, very strongly that we are shifting into what the next age of humanity is going to be right now. It’s just the shit has to get stirred up, in a way. We’re seeing it all. It’s going to be really interesting to see how humanity reacts to it, and it’s going to be a f*cking mess. It’s going to be a mess, but it’s the mess in the cleanup. It’s the mess and the purge before that new, real light shows up.”

Whether Smith feels that this is the official shifting into a more peaceful, accepting time in the history of humanity and the United States isn’t completely clear, but one thing he knows is that things are going to get nasty before they get better. Unless that’s already happened.

