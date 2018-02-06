UPROXX/Shutterstock

On Monday, the Dow lost everything it gained so far in 2018, losing 1500 points overall and experiencing its worst single-day decline ever at 1100 points, or just over 4.6%, by the closing bell. Tuesday doesn’t promise to be much better for investors, as the fallout spreads from the U.S. to Asia to Europe and possibly back again. So why did this happen? Is it a crash?