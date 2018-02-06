Getty Image

Chaos frequently strikes the Olympics with everything going wrong that can conceivably go wrong. The Rio Olympics even saw swimmers exposed to untreated water that contained raw sewage, and the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang are already seeing an ominous beginning thanks to a norovirus arrival, which has struck at least 41 security guards with a telltale vomiting and diarrhea onset.

Otherwise known as the “winter vomiting bug,” the norovirus is extremely contagious, a quality that prompted Olympic officials to sideline all 1,200 security guards and rustle up 900 South Korean military troops to replace them. Reuters reports that officials are scrambling to mitigate potential damage:

“That is the first thing but you will have also hand sanitizers. All areas are getting disinfected. They (organizers) will be extremely diligent to sanitize anything that came into contact with the persons. Very stringent measures are in place when it comes to food and beverage.”

Although all of the guards who fell ill were housed in the same building, the virus can easily spread through food, water, contaminated surfaces, or close contact with infected people. This virus, of course, is not a new threat, and international athletes at a London event fell ill from a 2017 norovirus outbreak that concentrated itself within one hotel. Still, the virus’ arrival just prior to Friday’s opening ceremonies lends an menacing tone to events.

(Via CNN & Reuters)