International Women’s Day was greeted in the United States by clumsy Donald Trump tweets (and he was later shown up by Justin Trudeau’s classy moves in Canada). Many schools and restaurants closed their doors in solidarity with the Day Without A Woman strikers, who attempted to sustain momentum from post-Inauguration Day marches. However, the atmosphere surrounding Trump International Hotel was not a welcoming one, and at least 13 protesters were taken into custody during a rally.

The situation remains rather ambiguous, but those arrested include several Women’s March organizers — including Linda Sarsour (national co-chair), Bob Bland (national co-chair) Paola Mendoza (artistic director), and Tamicka Mallory (organizer) — along with New York City Justice League founder Carmen Perez. The group was taken into custody and carted off to a local precinct, and an NYPD spokesperson says the group was officially arrested for “disorderly conduct.”

Patch.com reveals that those who were arrested were forming a human chain near the corner of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan while the NYPD cautioned protesters to stay out of the street. The Women’s March tweeted throughout the incident and kept followers updated on where to (further) protest the arrests.

Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent. #DayWithoutAWoman — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment. But we are together, reSisters. #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/r10WBikdl8 — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

UPDATE: Meet us at 7th precinct (19 1/2 Pitt St) in Manhattan to show solidarity with our sisters who were arrested today. #DayWithoutAWoman — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

Linda Sarsour was just arrested outside Trump International for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/SOais39G7L — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017

(Via Women’s March, Huffington Post & Daily Dot)