Emma Watson Responds To That Picture

The NYPD Arrested A Group Of ‘Day Without A Woman’ Strikers Outside Trump International Hotel

03.08.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

International Women’s Day was greeted in the United States by clumsy Donald Trump tweets (and he was later shown up by Justin Trudeau’s classy moves in Canada). Many schools and restaurants closed their doors in solidarity with the Day Without A Woman strikers, who attempted to sustain momentum from post-Inauguration Day marches. However, the atmosphere surrounding Trump International Hotel was not a welcoming one, and at least 13 protesters were taken into custody during a rally.

The situation remains rather ambiguous, but those arrested include several Women’s March organizers — including Linda Sarsour (national co-chair), Bob Bland (national co-chair) Paola Mendoza (artistic director), and Tamicka Mallory (organizer) — along with New York City Justice League founder Carmen Perez. The group was taken into custody and carted off to a local precinct, and an NYPD spokesperson says the group was officially arrested for “disorderly conduct.”

Patch.com reveals that those who were arrested were forming a human chain near the corner of 59th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan while the NYPD cautioned protesters to stay out of the street. The Women’s March tweeted throughout the incident and kept followers updated on where to (further) protest the arrests.

(Via Women’s March, Huffington Post & Daily Dot)

Around The Web

TAGSDAY WITHOUT A WOMANdonald trumpPROTESTERStrump tower
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP