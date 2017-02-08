World Reacts To The Massacre That Never Happened

Yemen Won’t Allow U.S. Ground Troops For Counterterror Operations After The Failed Military Raid Under Trump

02.08.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

The first counterterror operation carried out under Donald Trump’s approval also brought about the first-known combat death under his presidency. Only a few more days passed before U.S. military officials revealed that everything went wrong in the ground operation. Now, the New York Times reveals that Yemen is so upset about the botched raid that they’ve shut down future U.S. ground ops in the country, even for counterterror purposes.

Despite the deaths of several non-combatants (including an 8-year-old American girl), the White House has maintained that the operation was “successful,” which isn’t anything new coming from the land of alternative facts. Meanwhile, U.S. military officials characterized the raid as ill-prepared, and Senator John McCain has slammed the entire operation as “a failure.” As for Yemen, the country has had suddenly had its fill of U.S. ground ops for the foreseeable future:

Angry at the civilian casualties incurred last month in the first commando raid authorized by President Trump, Yemen has withdrawn permission for the United States to run Special Operations ground missions against suspected terrorist groups in the country, according to American officials. Grisly photographs of children apparently killed in the crossfire of a 50-minute firefight during the raid caused outrage in Yemen.

The suspension of commando operations is a setback for Mr. Trump, who has made it clear he plans to take a far more aggressive approach against Islamic militants. It also calls into question whether the Pentagon will receive permission from the president for far more autonomy in selecting and executing its counterterrorism missions in Yemen, which it sought, unsuccessfully, from President Barack Obama in the last months of his term.

All of this conflicting information also meets the recent revelation that the raid’s targeted Al-Qaeda leader is not only still alive but taunting Trump in audio messages. Although Sean Spicer continues to insist that the raid had no target and only meant to collect “intelligence,” this seems a little far fetched.

The NY Times does add that Yemen hasn’t specifically called out Trump while retracting ground permissions, but the timing speaks volumes. In addition, the outlet hints that this hastily approved operation reflects poorly on Trump’s decision-making skills, which are being observed across the globe. Meanwhile, The Independent has suggested that Trump was easily convinced to approve the raid after General James “Mad Dog” Mattis and other military officials called the operation a “game changer” (and something Obama would never do) in the war against terrorism.

Wouldn’t that be something? If this Yemen operation was simply the result of a new president trying to “one-up” his predecessor with some chest beating, it’s no wonder that that this raid — which the NY Times says was approved over the course of one dinner — may prove to be a wake-up call.

(Via New York Times & The Independent)

TAGSdonald trumpMILITARYSean SpicerU.S. MilitaryYEMEN

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 19 hours ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP