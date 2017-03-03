Hollywood's Fitness Secrets | OFFLINE

A YMCA Bans Cable News Because People Kept Getting Into ‘Near Fights’ Over Politics

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.03.17
ymca-village-people

YOUTUBE

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA. Or it was, until everyone started squabbling.

A YMCA in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has banned 24-hour cable news channels from playing in the gym after members started arguing over politics; there have even been “near fights.” In an open letter, the Greater Scranton YMCA’s board of directors said CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News have “raised concerns about the safety, both physically and emotionally, of our members.”

Trish Fisher, the CEO of that particular YMCA, told NBC, “We’ve had members step forward saying they’ve felt a little uncomfortable with the arguments going on over politics.” Not everyone agrees with the ban (there’s that word again), though. “I think it is probably an overreaction,” countered YMCA member David Dimmick. “There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting, that type of thing. But I think it’s all gone now.” Another member, Susan Dimmick, added, “I understand why they did it because there was a lot of controversy with a lot of people talking and arguing. There was a lot of arguing going on, but I don’t think it was right.”

The boycott against “fake news” will be revisited once things “calm down,” so… never? Instead, the YMCA’s TVs will be tuned to the Weather Channel and ESPN, because no one has heated opinions about sports.

(Via NBC and The Hill)

Around The Web

TAGScable newsYMCA
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP