During a press briefing in August, Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from a child named Frank from Falls Church, Virginia who said he wanted to visit the White House and mow the lawn with the equipment he used to mow lawns in in his neighborhood. Frank said he admired the president for his background and wanted to show what kids were capable of. On Friday, Frank, who is 11-years old, got the opportunity to show the president his skills by working on the grass in the Rose Garden.
Frank, showing how important safety is while doing yard work, wore earplugs while operating his gas-powered mower, which led to him not noticing that President Trump had emerged from the Oval Office to greet him. After getting his attention, the President high-fived him.
Frank is a man’s name. When you name a little boy Frank, he ends up doing shit like this.
Is this the same dumbass kid who offered to do it for free? What a stupid little capitalist.
To be fair, part of capitalism is building a brand and getting your product out to the public. Many successful businesses get their start with underpriced or free products/services and publicity stunts. There likely isn’t an idiot Trump supporter within 50 miles of this kid’s ‘shop’ that now wouldn’t overpay him to mow their lawn once and take their picture with him. Hell, he brings this up in his first job interview and the person will hand him the keys to the castle if they are a Trump supporter.
But what of Pickle? They’re just going to forget him because Frank is willing to mow the lawn for free?