Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017

During a press briefing in August, Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from a child named Frank from Falls Church, Virginia who said he wanted to visit the White House and mow the lawn with the equipment he used to mow lawns in in his neighborhood. Frank said he admired the president for his background and wanted to show what kids were capable of. On Friday, Frank, who is 11-years old, got the opportunity to show the president his skills by working on the grass in the Rose Garden.

Frank, showing how important safety is while doing yard work, wore earplugs while operating his gas-powered mower, which led to him not noticing that President Trump had emerged from the Oval Office to greet him. After getting his attention, the President high-fived him.

Took Pres Trump a few moments to get Frank's attention. He was wearing earplugs to protect his hearing from the noise of the power mower. pic.twitter.com/XYR0Hs0uUt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 15, 2017