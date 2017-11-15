Getty Image

The Zimbabwean military, according to news reports, has had enough of Robert Mugabe. The 93-year-old president of the country has been placed under house arrest while the military looks for criminals in his government. It’s likely the conclusion of a long, complicated, and sometimes ugly career, even by the standards of African politics. To understand why, you have to understand why Mugabe rose to power in the first place and what he’s done as, de facto, the leader of Zimbabwe for more than forty years.