Evolution Of An Animal: What You Don’t Know About The Life And Wrestling Career Of Dave Bautista

While some people see Dave Bautista (or Batista, to use the WWE spelling) as a coddled WWE star, somebody hand-picked for his impressive physique, Big Dave has lived a tougher life than most in the company, and his ascent to the top of the wrestling business (and eventually, show business in Guardians of the Galaxy) was far from a sure thing. Batista isn’t perfect, but he’s a unique guy whose personality and passions might surprise you.
This was quite interesting….His career has always been fascinating but I will focus on his last run:
It is amazing that he was able to make his return given how long he was gone and just as soon as he was getting really good, he leaves on for greener pastures (which was true this time). What is even more amazing is that the WWE in no way anticipated how successful he would be in the GOTG. Like I remember they would give mention to it here and there, but he received such rave reviews and acclaim for his performance that it finally was his breakthrough to other roles (like the Spectre and the Kickboxer remake (even though that was around for awhile) and it effectively retired him from in-ring competition (until his true retirement at WM probably against HHH). I almost imagine WWE wishing they pushed harder to tie themselves to Batista being in the GOTG but there is always Sheamus In the TMNT sequel….
Yeah, there was a lot of interesting stuff about that last run — he had an achilles tendon injury coming in, and was walking in a boot until the day before he came back. Also, he wanted to come in as a heel and didn’t want to win the Rumble, since he could see very clearly where that was going to go.
I went back to reread the Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2014 the other day, and there’s a massive chain of comments on it all discussing how big of a flop GotG was gonna be, and how the WWE was gonna regret even associating with Batista after it.
…Welp.
Dave seemed sensible enough about his final run (for now) and the powers that saw some thing else (which he proved to be right)
It is really fascinating to read the older B&W columns from the years past (especially for the comments). There is tendency for the IWC to get caught in the moment so much that foresight that can be lost and given the truly big moments in the WWE (at least) over the past few years, to see people’s comments with the appreciation of hindsight is amazing (saw someone link to a B&W for Jan. 2013 where the Rock and CM Punk confronted….so good)…
Batista always came off as a very likable guy in interviews and such. Seems like everyone he worked with seems to genuinely like him (maybe not Booker).
Reading your reference to Plymouth, MN’s iconic “The Gym” brought back a flood of memories. I owned a house about a mile away from it and was a member from about 2008-2011. It’s funny – there’s an enormous list of former WWE stars who were at some point members: Hulkster, Brock, the Road Warriors, Barry Darsow, Henning, Rick Rude, Tom Zenk, the Warlord, and of course, Batista. The owner, Jim, went to Robbinsdale with a bunch of the guys and hung out at the bars where some bounced.
By the time I joined The Gym, the only former WWE talent I would regularly see was Animal. As much as I was tempted to “mark out” and ask him about giving Vince the Doomsday Device in a strip club (see Bret Hart’s book), no one there asked him about his wrestling past, and I didn’t want to become “that guy.”
The only real interaction I had with Animal was when I was working out one day, and he asked me to help set up a boxing ring. He was nice enough, but he was incredibly loud and dropped about 400 F-bombs in the 30 minutes were worked together. I just remember thinking to myself, “if my girlfriend walked in right now, she’d say something like’that guy sounds just like some pro wrestler…” Anyway, thanks for the good read!
Thanks for the personal story — interesting stuff!
Is Angie the wife that had cancer while Batista banged Melina and other divas/total search divas and presumably civilians?
Isn’t Batista 0-2 in backstage fights? I thought it was confirmed Jericho took him down in a backstage fight
Yup. Although they seem to be on good terms now.
No on the second question — him and Jericho are pals. You might be thinking about the Jericho/Goldberg fight.
The part about the whole Melina-Batista-Morrison thing is the manner in which Vince elected to respond. Rather than expressing any disapproval over Batista’s sleeping around on his wife and with Morrison’s GF, rumor has it that he was more disappointed with Morrison for “being too passive.”
Good stuff! Wouldn’t mind to read something like this for The Ravishing One.
I read about the lunchbox collection back in an old Maxim or Stuff magazine, and I gotta say it was very…endearing. I remembered how much I loved my old lunchboxes, I had a Transformers one and a Fraggle Rock one, and I wish I still had them. It pretty much confirmed to me that Batista’s personality was more laid back than one would expect.