Your Last-Minute 2017 Pro Wrestling Holiday Gift Guide

WWE

It’s practically Christmas, and you really should have done your shopping by now. But maybe you’ve been distracted by the glory that was Clash of Champions, or maybe you’re like me and you’ve been busy writing year-end “best of” lists, or maybe Braun Strowman physically threw you into a Christmas tree and it’s taken you a while to recover.

We all end up shopping at the last minute sometimes. And when you’re shopping late, especially when you know the person you’re buying for will receive your gift after the holiday is over, the pressure’s really on to impress. Fortunately I’m here to help, with some last minute outside-the-box gift ideas for the pro wrestling fan in your life. The other one, I mean. Besides you.

An Enamel Pin

Enamel pins have become a go-to gift of choice in the last few years, and there’s a wide variety of wrestling pins available these days, particularly on Etsy.com. One of my favorites is this goofy little Randy Savage by Marianthi Aldridge, which is actually one of several comical Macho Men that Etsy has to offer.

Reclining Worm has a wide selection of ’80s wrestlers in pin form, but I’m especially fond of the matched Road Warrior pair. While you could give both, what’s really fun is keeping one for yourself and giving the other to a friend or loved one who you consider the Animal to your Hawk, or the Hawk to your Animal. 123Pins‘ Diamond Cutter pin is the perfect gift for the WCW fan in your life, while their Too Sweet pin is great for any Bullet Club fan (since they definitely already own multiple T-shirts).