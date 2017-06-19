Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and—hopefully—friend. I’m also a very busy person with a less-than-ideal technology situation, which is why this week’s installment of Impact recappery has arrived late. But the point is that it’s arrived at all. I haven’t given up on Impact yet, I promise, just like I haven’t given up on my love of pop music. You’ll understand that second part fairly quickly into this week’s recap. So I expect the rest of you to react the same way when it comes to reading and sharing this and all of my Aces And Ehs recaps.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.Previously: Impact Wrestling came to India, and while that was groundbreaking, it didn’t magically erase all of Impact’s problems.