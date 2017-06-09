Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and—hopefully—friend. There is a lot to talk about this week’s Impact, so I figure I should warn you right now: This is not the return of Ring Ka King you were looking for. I actually just decided to throw you all a bone when it comes to that headline, really. This is only my second week on the job and I’m already putting out clickbait.
Previously: Impact Wrestling was in the United States of America. What a drag!
The Mumbai Cats were a huge surprise! Will Sonjay get back the angel wings that Jeff Jarrett gifted him? Tune in next week to find out!
If the whole show was as compelling and well-performed as this Rosemary/Allie angle, the company would be in a much better place.
We’re not going to talk about that fact that the “sweet and innoncent” babyface Allie came to the ring with what looked like a Kendo stick and then used it?
Those are the moments where I feel Impact is constantly playing catch up to WWE instead of innovating or doing something new
She’s “sweet and innocent,” but after all that Laurel, Sienna, and company did to her, she’d be downright naive and a pushover not to do something about it. Her not doing anything (going “extreme,” if you will) is basically what WWE did to Bayley.