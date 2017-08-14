The Aces And Ehs Of GFW Impact 8/10/17: Going For The Bronze

YouTube

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. GFW provided me with an early birthday present in the form of this week’s show, and I’m just now getting over the hangover of that experience. I can’t say the same about Alberto El Patron, but we’re just going to pretend things are as peachy as they were back when this episode was first taped.

Previously: Low-Ki joined the Beat Down Clan! He also joined LAX. For a lone warrior, Low-Ki sure does follow a lot… Also, EC3 won the Grand Championship and then told the entire Impact Zone exactly what he was going to do to it. The ol’ lay down, move around. The ol’ S-E-double hockey sticks.