The Aces And Ehs Of GFW Impact 8/10/17: Going For The Bronze

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
08.14.17 11 mins ago

YouTube

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. GFW provided me with an early birthday present in the form of this week’s show, and I’m just now getting over the hangover of that experience. I can’t say the same about Alberto El Patron, but we’re just going to pretend things are as peachy as they were back when this episode was first taped.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world. How else will people witness my absolute mental breakdown?

Previously: Low-Ki joined the Beat Down Clan! He also joined LAX. For a lone warrior, Low-Ki sure does follow a lot… Also, EC3 won the Grand Championship and then told the entire Impact Zone exactly what he was going to do to it. The ol’ lay down, move around. The ol’ S-E-double hockey sticks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSGFWGLOBAL FORCE WRESTLINGIMPACT WRESTLINGTHE ACES AND EHS OF IMPACT WRESTLINGTNA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP