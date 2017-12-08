The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 11/30/17: 423-GET-EGO

Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. You know what doesn’t make weekly Impact Wrestling coverage easier? Coming down with the flu and watching this show in (more of) a state of delirium. But that’s what you’re getting here!

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact Wrestling on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.

Previously: The previous show was the inaugural Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot, but in terms of what actually matters, we must go back the week before that. Petey Williams challenged Eli Drake to the Impact Global Championship and came close … but also came up short. Also, James Storm was too good for this company. But you already knew that.