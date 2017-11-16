Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your stressed out recapper and friend.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact Wrestling on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world. This recap should be posting right before the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, so it’ll all work out, won’t it?

Previously: “And it feels like / I’m at an all-time low”

Before we start: If you take away one thing from these recaps, I hope it’s that when it comes to Impact Wrestling, I really am trying. It would be so easy to write this entire promotion off, especially after Bound For Glory and even the shows leading up to that. But as I’ve written before, I want Impact Wrestling to succeed. I want it to be something other than the butt of all the jokes. So even though we’re currently in its 241st reinvention period, I’ll give said reinvention period a chance. As I’ve also written, a lot of Impact Wrestling circa Global Force Wrestling is something the audience didn’t sign up for. We also didn’t sign up for a Canadian wrestling promotion. But that’s currently what we’ve got, so now it’s time to criticize it appropriately.