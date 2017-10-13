The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 10/12/17: Total Nonstop Recap

Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling — that’s what this is, it probably won’t change again — coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend.

Previously: Moose tried to take on American Top Team. It did not end well. It was pretty funny though.