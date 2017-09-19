The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 9/14/17: The Jerk Store Called

Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly GFW Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. Do you like reading about a wrestling show where terrible people are terrible and everyone acts surprised they're terrible? Oh boy, you'll love this. Well, maybe not the show itself, but you will love trying to figure out how something like it gets made.

EH: Um, Card Subject To Change?

As of this recap’s posting (because there’s always something new after the episode actually airs), Impact Wrestling* has announced that this year’s Bound For Glory will be in Ontario. Canada makes sense, since it’s Anthem Sports’ homebase and they even just moved Impact headquarters there. Plus, while the Impact Zone worked surprisingly well for one of Impact’s biggest shows in the form of this year’s Slammiversary, it couldn’t hurt to have its even bigger show outside of the amusement park. Given the way Impact’s been hitting the piped in cheer/boo sauce lately, it appears they might need a break from the Zone of Impact.

Thing is, Impact supposedly already announced (via Jeremy Borash, so we can now add this to the “maybe JB is actually bad” list) that the Impact Zone will host Bound For Glory. They announced this at the last tapings, in between setting fire to calendars, planners, and Josh Mathews’ Apple Watch. (You know that if anyone on the damn Impact staff has an Apple Watch, it’s failed men’s fashion expert Josh Mathews.) From our scoopsters back during the tapings:

Spoiler 23: Bound For Glory confirmed for Orlando by JB. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) August 20, 2017

Jeremy Borash announced to the crowd at the GFW Impact taping tonight that Bound for Glory will be at Impact zone in Orlando — AJ (@aj_autograph) August 21, 2017

It appears they even announced it in their one of their weekly conference calls:

looked at my notes from last weeks conference call. — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) July 27, 2017

You know what? This isn’t even a “card subject to change” situation. It’s more like another example of this company, in its latest form, not knowing what it’s doing at any given time. You know how AJ Styles says his favorite thing about WWE (besides the catering) is how professional it is? Specifically how he knows who’s in charge there? I’ve spent most of these recaps writing about how the onscreen product couldn’t even figure out who was in charge here, and with every shifting behind-the-scenes situation (no matter how much they want to just call it the ‘nature of the business’), there’s never quite an actual answer there either.

*Get ready for rebrand number [the limit does not exist] anyway: None of the new promotional materials for Bound For Glory mention “GFW” at all, and as I am sending this recap out to the internet, GFW is no longer the name of the game. If you remember from all the rumors that Anthem and Impact’s employees have so vehemently denied, one of the more “LOLTNA” aspects to come out was that Jeff Jarrett still owns the GFW name and an official merger never took place. And he’s basically been ousted from this company. So, despite the rush to make Impact all things GFW, from top the bottom, the people who own the company don’t even own GFW. Oh, and Jim Cornette is also out of the company after these aired tapings.

So, are they going to be going back to the old titles, or … ?