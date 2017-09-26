The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling 9/21/17: Where Does The Good Go?

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling — that’s what this is, it probably won’t change again — coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. I’m running out of cute things to say here, which is exactly the type of thing you should expect out of me as your friend. I’m not full of non-stop gems, you guys.

Previously: Lashley decided to quit professional wrestling because he — a person who regularly talks about not wanting any friends in professional wrestling — has no friends in professional wrestling. Also, that’s the most important storyline in this show. Except for this week and almost everything falls flat.

A Soft, Canadian EH: What’s Bobby Roode Doing In The Global Force?

Actually, the exact wording Impact uses (and used back in July) is: “What Is Bobby Roode Doing In GFW Amped?”

I keep having to say that I can barely keep these recaps somewhat relevant for even a couple weeks, because when it comes to Impact Wrestling, like Toad The Wet Sprocket foretold, something’s always wrong. So what is the latest Impact whoopsie I have to address coming into this show? Why it’s the latest GFW Amped Anthology PPV, specifically this moment:

so how do they deal with the GFW Amped footage being 3 years old? By saying Bobby Roode jumped from NXT to be here. pic.twitter.com/aQ7B25Dsxa — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) September 21, 2017

According to the commentator who worked this show, he meant “the jump to WWE;” and in his defense, his introduction of TJ Perkins at another point in the show acknowledges that he’s in WWE but worked in GFW before. So instead of this being another example of “LOLTNA” on the carny front, it’s more an example of “LOLTNA” on the lack of concise commentary front. Congratulations on changing it up, you guys.

EH: This Is Fine

This is probably no big deal but: Since all that “we’re not GFW” anymore stuff, there’s been no mention of the Global Wrestling Network. I’m sure everything’s great.

ACE: The Saddest ACE

As we all know, basic classiness is literally all it takes for Impact to get an easy ACE.