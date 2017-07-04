The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2017

IMPACT WRESTLING/GFW

Hello, and welcome to supplemental Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. I’m sure you’ve seen GLOW by now, but if not: You can do it after reading this (and watching Slammiversary). Really, I promise GLOW will still be on Netflix.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.

Previously: Despite creating what sounded like an amazing card on paper, Impact’s go-home show for Slammiversary 15 betrayed a sense of the show’s recent burst of competency. Basically, it really made ya worry about this pay-per-view.