It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Adam Cole has debuted in NXT, baybay! And when we say “long time,” we mean it: There were rumors of WWE wanting the Ring Of Honor star as early as January, and only a few months after that, Cole himself said he was a fan of NXT and would love to start his WWE career there. Earlier this week, word got out that Cole’s WWE deal was officially done, and he wasted no time in making an impact, showing up in the final moments of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III along with fellow Ring Of Honor defectors Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to lay a savage beating on new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre:

He even took a second to deliver his soon-to-be-iconic catchphrase:

Could this be the start of a Ring Of Honor invasion angle? That idea would’ve sounded 100 percent foolish a year ago, but two-thirds of 3MB are now world title holders in various WWE brands, and Samoa Joe is main-eventing SummerSlam, so really, what the hell isn’t possible these days?

Cole himself has yet to comment on his NXT debut, but that didn’t stop a whole host of sports entertainers to share their thoughts: