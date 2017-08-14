Adam Cole Has Reportedly Signed With WWE, To The Shock Of No One

For most of the past year, Adam Cole eventually signing with WWE was viewed as a foregone conclusion by most wrestling reporters, pundits, and fans. It was all a question of his Ring of Honor contract finally running out, and how soon after his no-compete he might pop up, either in the crowd at an NXT event (as is the custom), or directly debuting on NXT television.

Cole has never made any bones about the fact that he’d very much like to go to WWE. The only three-time ROH Champion in history has even gone on record as saying he’d prefer to start his WWE career in NXT before moving to the main roster. (Not that that’s not a mandatory step for most people who sign with the company.) The most recent report we heard after Cole’s contract with ROH expired was that he had offers on the table from every major wrestling company you could think of, as you’d imagine both Ring of Honor and New Japan would like to keep one of the (former) focal points of the Bullet Club around.

