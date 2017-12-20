Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee Is Returning To TV In A Very Unexpected Way

12.20.17

Ever since fan favorite AJ Lee (or AJ Mendez, as she’s known outside of WWE) retired from the company in 2015, there’s been speculation about whether she’d return one day.

For her part, AJ hasn’t seemed too concerned, focusing on writing her memoir Crazy in My Superpower, and the book tour that accompanied its publication. The book deals with her life, career, and living with bipolar disorder. Whether she’ll return to wrestling is still up in the air, but she is coming back to the world of television, with a TV show based on her life.

