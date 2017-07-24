AJ Styles Wouldn’t Mind If WWE Hired A Couple More New Japan Wrestlers

Since coming over from the Bullet Club and New Japan in January of last year, AJ Styles has accomplished pretty much everything you can do in WWE. It makes all the fears about how WWE would use him pretty silly in retrospect. Of course, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Styles’ erstwhile Bullet Club and “The Club” stablemates, haven’t fared QUITE as well since splitting away from Styles, but they still went into this year’s WrestleMania as Raw Tag Team Champions, which isn’t nothing!
Anyway, given the WWE success of Styles and, to a lesser extent, Shinsuke Nakamura, it should be a given that WWE will be thinking about signing more New Japan talent in the future. I mean, we lived through several months of teases about WWE attempting to sign Kenny Omega, and we won’t have to deal with that again until … [looks at calender] … oh no, that’s very soon!
Styles recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, because that’s just a thing most wrestlers do from time to time. While he was there, he happened to name-drop a couple of New Japan (and not coincidentally, Bullet Club) roster members he thinks would do very well in WWE. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)
I never want to see Bad Luck Fale in WWE, or anywhere ever again. #RIPDaryl
These 2 names came up as possibilities during the original talent raid and they chose to stay. Wonder if they would change their tune a couple of years later. They’re both in decent spots. Fale is a consistent upper midcard contender, though not a threat to be the top guy. Tama is in a championship tag team with his real life brother and is currently being pushed into the conversation for Bullet Club leadership during the G1. Bullet Club went from being weakened (at the time of the raid, losing Styles and Guns n Gallows) to arguably the hottest they’ve ever been (merch being sold in American malls.) I think it was a win-win situation for both guys two years ago and it still is today, except now perhaps with even more money available. My biggest takeaway is that it’s nice for today’s guys to have viable employment options in a way we haven’t seen since the death of WCW
Yea but how many of the njpw stars have ‘made it’ in wwe. Shinsuke is randy ortoning Itami is injury prone Finn is floundering the club is going nowhere. The only one doing anything is aj