AJ Styles Wouldn’t Mind If WWE Hired A Couple More New Japan Wrestlers

Since coming over from the Bullet Club and New Japan in January of last year, AJ Styles has accomplished pretty much everything you can do in WWE. It makes all the fears about how WWE would use him pretty silly in retrospect. Of course, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Styles’ erstwhile Bullet Club and “The Club” stablemates, haven’t fared QUITE as well since splitting away from Styles, but they still went into this year’s WrestleMania as Raw Tag Team Champions, which isn’t nothing!

Anyway, given the WWE success of Styles and, to a lesser extent, Shinsuke Nakamura, it should be a given that WWE will be thinking about signing more New Japan talent in the future. I mean, we lived through several months of teases about WWE attempting to sign Kenny Omega, and we won’t have to deal with that again until … [looks at calender] … oh no, that’s very soon!

Styles recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, because that’s just a thing most wrestlers do from time to time. While he was there, he happened to name-drop a couple of New Japan (and not coincidentally, Bullet Club) roster members he thinks would do very well in WWE. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)