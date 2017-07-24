The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

AJ Styles Wouldn’t Mind If WWE Hired A Couple More New Japan Wrestlers

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.24.17 4 Comments

YouTube

Since coming over from the Bullet Club and New Japan in January of last year, AJ Styles has accomplished pretty much everything you can do in WWE. It makes all the fears about how WWE would use him pretty silly in retrospect. Of course, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Styles’ erstwhile Bullet Club and “The Club” stablemates, haven’t fared QUITE as well since splitting away from Styles, but they still went into this year’s WrestleMania as Raw Tag Team Champions, which isn’t nothing!

Anyway, given the WWE success of Styles and, to a lesser extent, Shinsuke Nakamura, it should be a given that WWE will be thinking about signing more New Japan talent in the future. I mean, we lived through several months of teases about WWE attempting to sign Kenny Omega, and we won’t have to deal with that again until … [looks at calender] … oh no, that’s very soon!

Styles recently appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, because that’s just a thing most wrestlers do from time to time. While he was there, he happened to name-drop a couple of New Japan (and not coincidentally, Bullet Club) roster members he thinks would do very well in WWE. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAJ STYLESBAD LUCK FALEBULLET CLUBNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGTAMA TONGAWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP