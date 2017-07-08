A Major Title Change Just Happened At A WWE Live Event

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.07.17

You saw that right, folks. Only three days after winning a number one contender battle royal on Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden to become the new United States Champion.

Here’s a clip of Styles finishing off Owens with a Phenomenal Forearm to score the pin and win his second WWE singles championship since joining the company in 2016. WWE posted the following image on Instagram, in case you were worried and considered any of this “spoilers.”

Phenomenal. #AndNew #USTitle Champion @ajstylesp1! #WWEMSG @thegarden

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Via WWE.com:

The Phenomenal One’s victory leaves the status of his WWE Battleground showdown up in the air. What does this shocking turn of events mean for his and Owens’ future? Be sure to tune into SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the fallout.

While the NXT Championship changed hands at live events twice last year, there hasn’t been a WWE main roster title change at a house show since Primo and Epico defeated Kofi Kingston and Evan Bourne for the Tag Team Championship in Oakland in 2012.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAJ STYLESKEVIN OWENSMADISON SQUARE GARDENWWEwwe live

